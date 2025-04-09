Renowned film producer Salim Akhtar, who had bankrolled several Hindi movies in the 70s and 80s, died at the age of 82 at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday (April 9). The Phool Aur Angaar producer launched the career of Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji by bankrolling her debut film Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat in 1997. He also introduced Tamannaah Bhatia with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra in 2005. The news of his demise was confirmed by his wife, Shama Akhtar. The cause of his death has not been disclosed. Manoj Kumar Dies: Veteran Actor-Director Dies at 87 in Mumbai After Battle With Liver Ailment, PM Narendra Modi Condoles His Demise.

Producer Salim Akhtar No More

