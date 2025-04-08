Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Odela 2. Ahead of the trailer launch of her upcoming Telugu supernatural thriller in Mumbai, the actress was spotted seeking divine blessings at the city's popular Babulanth Temple. Several photos and videos from her spiritual visit have gone viral online. In a video shared by a page on Instagram, the actress looked gorgeous in a white saree with a red and gold border. She offered her prayers and sought the blessings of Lord Shiva and Ganapati ahead of her upcoming film's trailer launch in the evening. Directed by Ashok Teja, the movie also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha in lead roles. Odela 2 is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 17, 2025. Rhea Chakraborty Visits Siddhivinayak Temple After CBI's Clean Chit in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case (See Pics and Video).

Tamannaah Bhatia at Mumbai’s Babulnath Temple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

Tamannaah Bhatia Seeks Blessings of Lord Shiva Ahead of ‘Odela 2’ Trailer Launch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodNow (@bollywoodnow)

