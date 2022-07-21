Dhanush attended the Mumbai screening of The Gray Man in traditional ensemble. The Tamil superstar donned a white half-sleeved shirt and teamed it up with matching mundu (lungi) and black sandals. He sported stubble and long tresses and looked dapper as ever for the special screening of Russo Brothers’ film. Checkout Dhanush’s pics and video from the event below: The Gray Man: Dhanush And Vicky Kaushal Pose Together For Paparazzi At The Film’s Special Screening In Mumbai (Watch Video).

Dhanush At The Gray Man Screening

The Handsome Hunk

.@dhanushkraja is slaying it in the Tamil traditional attire at #TheGrayMan Mumbai premiere/promotions now👌 The #Russo Brothers say that they wish to work with D in multiple projects going fwd 👍 pic.twitter.com/ZKiaj4k4kE — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) July 20, 2022

All-White Look

