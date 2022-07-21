The Gray Man is all set to be premiered on Netflix on July 22. Ahead of the film’s OTT release, the cast has been busy attending premieres and promoting the action-thriller. Dhanush and Russo Brothers were in Mumbai for the film’s special screening and other B-town stars were also seen in attendance. Vicky Kaushal was seen posing with the Tamil superstar for the paparazzi. The video of the two actors interacting with each other and sharing a warm hug has gone viral across social media platforms. The Gray Man: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Regé-Jean Page Make Stylish Appearance At The Special Screening Of The Film In London (View Pics).

Dhanush And Vicky Kaushal At The Gray Man Mumbai Premiere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

