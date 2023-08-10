Tiger Shroff took to Instagram today (August 10) and dropped a series of throwback pics which sees him wearing a pink suit. The Bollywood lad gave quite a quirky caption to his fashionable post and wrote, "is it too late to join the barbie party." In the photos, the actor looks damn handsome in an all-pink attire comprising of fitted pantsuit paired with shimmery shirt. Not to miss, his hot physique and glasses, which is adding the much-needed sex appeal to his overall look. Breaking serotypes and how! Tiger Shroff Dating Deesha Dhanuka, Actor Finds New Love After Breaking Up With Disha Patani – Reports.

Tiger Shroff in Pantsuit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

