Has Tiger Shroff found new love? The hottest buzz is that the Bollywood hunk is dating Deesha Dhanuka after breaking up with actress Disha Patani. As per reports by Bombay Times, the Ganapath: Part 1 is dating Dheesha for over one year. She apparently works at a production house in a senior position. However, the actor has not made any official announcement on his relationship status. Rumoured Ex-Couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani Travel Together, Enjoy MFN Match in Delhi (View Pics & Video).

Tiger Shroff New Girlfriend Deesha Dhanuka

