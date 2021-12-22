Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed always hits the headlines with her fashion outings. While her last look which comprised of an ill-fitted skirt was blah, her latest OOTD has impressed us and how. The girl took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures that see her in a cutout purple coloured pantsuit that's Genz and sexy. Right from the limited skin reveal, jacket, cutout bottoms to the braid, all things blend in well to serve a perfect look. Yes, we do understand that's it way too much happening style-wise, but that's Urfi for you.

Urfi Javed Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)