Urfi Javed on Thursday (October 21) visited a fancy restaurant in Mumbai named Pink Wasabi. The TV actress looked super bold and stunning on a bizarre outfit which is a lilac slip dress. The dress has sexy cut-out and hip-high slit. The Bigg Boss OTT fame turned our heads yet once again by donning another new outfit. Besides, she looks pretty obviously. Have a look!

Check Out The Clicks Below:

Pretty!

Urfi Javed (Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

Wow!

Urfi Javed (Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

Beautiful!

Urfi Javed (Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

Sexy!

Urfi Javed (Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)