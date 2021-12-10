Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are officially married! Right from the guest list to what the duo would wear on the D-day, fans were curious to know it all. Having said that, while the newlyweds had opted for signature Sabyasachi attires, it was the bride's 'kaleera' and 'chooda' that caught our attention. Now, giving you more information on the accessories, actually, they were customised by Raabta by Rahul. Well, talking about the kaleera, they had heart trinkets and red tassels whereas the chooda featuring kundan was a hit. The brand shared a video on their Instagram showing the making process. Have a look.

