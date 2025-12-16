Out-of-favour India Test batter, Sarfaraz Khan, has been making waves in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26 for Mumbai. Khan slammed the fastest-ever SMAT fifty for Mumbai in the ongoing match against Rajasthan in Pune, taking merely 15 balls to reach the milestone. However, it was Khan's Push-Up celebrations that caught attention, which could be a sign to selectors about the batter focusing on his fitness. Khan's fifty included three fours and six sixes, as Mumbai looked set to chase down 217. The former RCB batter's innings came to an end on 73 off 22. Yashasvi Jaiswal Slams 48-Ball Hundred For Mumbai, Achieves Feat During MUM vs HAR SMAT 2025-26 Match

Sarfaraz Khan Celebrates Fifty With Push Ups

Sarfaraz Khan lit up Mumbai's chase with a blistering 73(22) 🔥 He smashed the fastest 5⃣0⃣ for Mumbai in #SMAT 👌, and put on a 111-run stand with Ajinkya Rahane. Scorecard ▶️https://t.co/whgyNcdm2v#SMAT | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/fe4yhtKTgC — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 16, 2025

