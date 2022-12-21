A sari or saree is one of the most graceful attires worn by women. This six-yards of grace is indeed a perfect ethnic wear for occasions. A saree could be draped in various styles and celebs indeed set major style goals with this garment. December 21 is observed as World Saree Day and here’s looking at some of the popular south beauties, such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara and other actresses who have aced their fashion game in saree. World Saree Day 2022: From Deepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt; 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Carried Off Sari Looks With Elegance (See Pics).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Hand Painted Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Meera Jasmine In Kasavu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meera Jasmine (@meerajasmine)

Nayanthara In Kanjeevaram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙉𝙖𝙮𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙖 𝙆𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣 (@nayanthara.kurian)

Keerthy Suresh In Sequined Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

Sai Pallavi In Classic Red

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai Pallavi (@saipallavi.senthamarai)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)