A female can look beautiful and pretty donned in various attire, but none can match the magnificence and grace of a saree. To honour all the weavers who have incredibly refined their skills through decades to make stunning sarees, we celebrate World Saree Day annually on 21 December. World Saree Day 2022 falls on Wednesday. To celebrate the versatile and ethnic attire, we have curated pictures of 5 Bollywood divas who have pulled off saree to make it look modern and contemporary. Take notes for your following social functions from these gorgeous ladies. From Disha Patani to Nora Fatehi, 5 Actresses Who Oozed Elegance in Six Yards (View Pics).
Alia Bhatt In Benarasi Sari
View this post on Instagram
Deepika Padukone Looks Ravishing In Chiffon Saree
View this post on Instagram
Katrina Kaif Looks Like A Desi Glam Doll In Powder Blue Saree
View this post on Instagram
Kareena Kapoor In Breathtaking Embellished Saree
View this post on Instagram
Vidya Balan Stuns In Yellow Saree
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)