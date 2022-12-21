A female can look beautiful and pretty donned in various attire, but none can match the magnificence and grace of a saree. To honour all the weavers who have incredibly refined their skills through decades to make stunning sarees, we celebrate World Saree Day annually on 21 December. World Saree Day 2022 falls on Wednesday. To celebrate the versatile and ethnic attire, we have curated pictures of 5 Bollywood divas who have pulled off saree to make it look modern and contemporary. Take notes for your following social functions from these gorgeous ladies. From Disha Patani to Nora Fatehi, 5 Actresses Who Oozed Elegance in Six Yards (View Pics).

Alia Bhatt In Benarasi Sari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Deepika Padukone Looks Ravishing In Chiffon Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Katrina Kaif Looks Like A Desi Glam Doll In Powder Blue Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Kareena Kapoor In Breathtaking Embellished Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Vidya Balan Stuns In Yellow Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

