The month of April is almost about to end! As the fourth month of the year is going on, it brings for us quite some events to remember and celebrate. Today is just another day that marks amazing festivals and events. As we start off April 22, here are various holy festivities, food days, remembrance days and birth and death anniversaries including Earth Day, International Mother Earth Day, National Jellybean Day, Take our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, Oklahoma Day, ​International Girls in ICT Day 2021 and National Jelly Bean Day 2021 in the United States amongst others. Check out the list of events, holidays, festivals and more falling on today's calendar date:

List of April 22, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar

Earth Day

International Mother Earth Day

National Jellybean Day

Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day

Oklahoma Day

​International Girls in ICT Day 2021

National Jelly Bean Day 2021 in the United States

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)