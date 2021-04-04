The fourth month of the year, April is here. And look at the coincidence it is the fourth day of the fourth month. Here's another day that marks amazing festivals and events. Today, April 4 brings in various holy festivities, food days, remembrance days and anniversaries including Easter Sunday, Sheetala Ashtami / Basoda Festival, World Rat Day, International Carrot Day, National Vitamin C Day, Geologists Day, International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, Qingming Festival, National Chicken Cordon Bleu Day, National Hug a Newsperson Day, National, Walk Around Things Day, National School Librarian Day in the USA & Tell a Lie Day amongst others. Check out the list of events, holidays, festivals and more falling on today's calendar date.

List of April 4, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar

Easter Sunday

Sheetala Ashtami / Basoda Festival

World Rat Day

International Carrot Day

National Vitamin C Day

Geologists Day

International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action

Qingming Festival

National Chicken Cordon Bleu Day

National Hug a Newsperson Day

National Walk Around Things Day

National School Librarian Day in the USA

Tell a Lie Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)