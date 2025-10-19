The grand Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025 celebrations are now underway. Witness history in the making as over 2.6 million diyas illuminate Ram Katha Park and Ram Ki Paidi on the eve of Diwali. With 35,000 volunteers and cutting-edge digital monitoring, Uttar Pradesh is aiming to set three new World Records, including a massive aarti by 2,100 devotees on the banks of the Sarayu River. Tune in to the live streaming now and experience the divine spectacle as Ayodhya shines brighter than ever before. Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: Holy City Prepares for Grand Festival With Over 26 Lakh Diyas and Global Cultural Showcase, Check Details.

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025 Live Streaming

