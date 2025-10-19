Lucknow, October 19: The holy city of Ayodhya is all set to host its most spectacular Deepotsav 2025 celebration yet from Sunday, October 19, to Thursday, October 23, with preparations underway to light over 26 lakh diyas across 56 ghats of the sacred Saryu River, aiming for a new Guinness World Record. Organised under the leadership of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Deepotsav 2025 is expected to be a grand blend of devotion, digital innovation, and global cultural exchange.

Speaking about the event, Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said, “In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of reviving Treta Yuga's Ayodhya, Deepotsav 2025 will be the grandest ever and will set several new records.”

Grand Arti on Saryu Ghat

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Aarti being performed at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya. On 19 October, as part of the grand Deepotsav 2025 celebrations, millions of diyas will be lit along the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya, and a grand aarti will be performed. pic.twitter.com/giEX7269Sz — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2025

Ayodhya Prepares for Grand Deepotsav 2025 With Over 26 Lakh Diyas

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP: Grand preparations midway for Deepotsav to create history with 26 lakhs diyas. Volunteers from universities and colleges are preparing to break the previous year's record by lighting over 26 lakh diyas... The effort involves more than 10,000 people. The… pic.twitter.com/BKbAhRWzXt — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2025

Ayodhya Eyes Guinness World Record

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP | On Ayodhya Deepotsav and Saryu Aarti, Guinness World Records official Nischal Barot says, "We have set a record here for the largest number of people performing Aarti together...We started counting participants from 3:00 pm onwards by giving them QR codes.… pic.twitter.com/7CwV7OTtHs — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2025

Visual Spectacle Awaits Deepotsav 2025

VIDEO | Ayodhya Deepotsav: A visual spectacle in the making. Colourful tableaux at Saket Mahavidyalaya are getting their final touches before setting out for the grand Shobha Yatra. From captivating scenes of the Ramayana to a special tableau highlighting the UP Defence Corridor… pic.twitter.com/Jhd2jtlVoX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 19, 2025

Tableaux Inspired by Ramayana Chapters

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP | Thematic tableaux inspired by the chapters of Ramayana will be part of 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/2qDlDGbD5K — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2025

Deepotsav 2025: 26 Lakh Diyas to Light Up Ayodhya

Deepotsav commemorates the return of Lord Ram, Mata Sita, and Lakshman to Ayodhya after 14 years in exile, as narrated in the Ramayana. To celebrate Shri Ram's homecoming, the city, bathed in light, will recreate that epic event on a scale never seen before. The 56 ghats, including Ram Ki Paidi, will glow with 26 lakh oil lamps, each one symbolising the values of Lord Ram and the divine legacy of Ayodhya.

Global Cultural Showcase at Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025

Taking Deepotsav beyond borders, performers from five countries, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Russia, Thailand, and Indonesia, will participate in Ramleela performances at Ramkatha Park, presenting their versions of Lord Ram’s story in traditional Indian attire, infused with their own cultural interpretations. This marks the first time that Nepal and Sri Lanka are officially participating in the event.

Deepotsav Goes Digital

Deepotsav 2025 isn't just about tradition; it's also a celebration of India’s technological prowess. A specially developed Deepotsav AR app will allow visitors to explore animated scenes from the Ramayana along Ram Ki Paidi. Devotees from around the world can take a 360-degree virtual darshan of the celebrations through the Divya Ayodhya app.

In a bid to recreate the spiritual aura of the Treta Yuga, 30 18-foot digital pillars displaying animated scenes from the Ramayana will line both sides of Dharmapath, the ceremonial road leading from the national highway to the temple entrance. These installations will be showcased between October 18 and 20.

Major landmarks like Hanumangarhi, Dashrath Mahal, Ramkatha Park, Ram Ki Paidi, Bhajan Sandhya Sthal, and the Saryu Bridge have been decorated with grand lighting arrangements.

