Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist a saffron flag atop the Ayodhya Ram Temple on Tuesday, November 25, marking the completion of the mandir's construction. The right-angled triangular flag at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple , 10 ft high and 20 ft long, features a radiant Sun symbolising Lord Rama’s brilliance and valour, an 'Om', and the Kovidara tree. According to reports, around 6,000 guests have been invited for the dhwajarohan (flag-hoisting) ceremony. The invitees include PM Modi, Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Adityanath, and RSS chief Bhagwat. Scroll down to watch the live streaming of the much-awaited Ayodhya Temple flag hoisting ceremony. PM Narendra Modi To Hoist Flag at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on November 25 As Ayodhya Gears Up for Historic Ceremony.

PM Modi Ayodhya Temple Flag Hoisting Live Streaming

