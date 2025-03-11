Balidan Din is observed annually on March 11 and is a solemn day of remembrance dedicated to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire and the eldest son of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This day marks the Punyatithi (death anniversary) of Sambhaji Maharaj, who is remembered not only for his leadership and valour but also for his untimely sacrifice in the face of torture and betrayal. Sambhaji Maharaj's life and death have left an indelible mark on Indian history and Balidan Din serves as a poignant reminder of his dedication to safeguarding the Maratha Empire and its ideals. On this day, people across Maharashtra and other parts of India gather to pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s sacrifices, reflecting on his courage, resilience and the profound impact he had on the nation’s history. Balidan Mas 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Balidan Divas? Know Brief History and Life of Shivaji Maharaj's Son To Honour the Brave Ruler of the Maratha Empire.

