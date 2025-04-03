Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi, the death anniversary of the legendary Maratha king, is observed with reverence and grandeur across India, particularly in Maharashtra. Every year, on April 3, millions of people pay tribute to the warrior king who passed away in 1680 at the age of 52. Shivaji Maharaj is widely regarded as one of the most outstanding military leaders in Indian history. He is known for his visionary leadership, military strategies and ability to unite diverse regions under the Maratha Empire. His contributions to the political, social and military landscape of India have left an indelible mark on the country's history. The Punyatithi is not only a day of remembrance but also a celebration of his values, courage, justice, leadership and patriotism that continue to inspire millions to this day. Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi 2025 Date and Significance: Grand Tributes and Cultural Celebrations, All You Need To Know About the Day To Observe the Death Anniversary of the Maratha Warrior.

