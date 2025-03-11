Balidan Diwas is being observed today, March 11, to commemorate the martyrdom of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second king of the Maratha Empire. On this occasion, leaders from Maharashtra paid tributes to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. In his tributes, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the Maratha king as an "indomitable warrior who fought till his last breath for Dharma and Swarajya". Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is known for his unparalleled valor and sacrifice. Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule also paid tributes to the Marathi warrior on his punyatithi, observed as Balidan Diwas. Balidan Mas 2025 To Honour Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj: Interesting Facts About the Brave Maratha King, Son of Shivaji Maharaj To Commemorate His Death Anniversary.

Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tributes To Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on Balidan Diwas

Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tributes To Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on Balidan Diwas (Photo Credits: X)

Vijay Wadettiwar Shares Message on Balidan Diwas, Praises Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's Bravery

Vijay Wadettiwar Shares Message on Balidan Diwas, Praises Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's Bravery (Photo Credits: X)

Eknath Shinde, Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule Pay Tributes To Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on His Punyatithi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)