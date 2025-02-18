The Maratha Empire was one of the most powerful empires in India in the 17th and 18th centuries. One of the biggest and most well-known of the Marathas, Shivaji Bhonsle, also known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was the ruler of the Maratha Kingdom. His harmonious blend of leadership, military genius, administrative skills, devotion, social welfare, ethical values and strategic vision created a legacy that was further carried on by his eldest son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj—the second ruler of the Maratha kingdom. He was crowned after the demise of Shivaji and ascended the throne in 1681. Sambhaji Maharaj’s administration focused on justice, welfare and efficient taxation. Every year, Balidan Mas is observed to mark Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s death anniversary. So, when is Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Balidan Divas 2025? In this article, we bring you Balidan Mas 2025 start and end dates, a brief history and life of Sambhaji Maharaj to honour the brave ruler of the Maratha empire.

Balidan Mas 2025 Start and End Dates

Balidan Mas is observed to commemorate the martyrdom of the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. However, Balidan Mas 2025 start and end dates are yet to be announced. It must be noted that in 2024, Balidan Mas was marked from March 10 to April 8. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj died on March 11, 1689, at the age of 31. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's Life and Brief History

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was a fearless warrior who ascended the throne following his father, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s death. His rule was primarily shaped by the ongoing wars between the Marathas and the Mughal empire and the neighbouring powers such as the Portuguese Empire in Goa, Siddi of Janjira and Wadiyars of Mysore. It was in 1688 when he was captured by the Mughal forces and executed.

Sambhaji Maharaj was born to the Maratha Emperor Shivaji and his first wife, Saibai, who died when he was only two years old. He was then raised by his paternal grandmother, Jijabai. He fought several battles from 1682 to 1688 to safeguard the Maratha empire. Within a few years after he came to power, he found people plotting his assassination and severe internal conflicts. However, he continued to expand his empire and protected Hindavi Swarajya, established his father. He was a symbol of courage, wisdom and resilience. His life and legacy teach valuable lessons in bravery, perseverance and patriotism. After the Mughals captured him, he was tortured for days and was executed in a painful manner. Even when death was so close, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s incredible courage and bravery won him honour.

