Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi, the death anniversary of one of India’s most revered rulers, is observed every year on April 3. This day commemorates the passing of the legendary Maratha king, who passed away in 1680 at the age of 52. Shivaji Maharaj, a visionary leader, is credited with establishing the Maratha Empire and pioneering several administrative and military reforms that have had a lasting impact on Indian history. His legacy continues to inspire generations not just in Maharashtra but across the country. Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi 2025 is a solemn occasion marked by rituals, cultural programs, public gatherings and sharing sweet messages, celebrating his remarkable contributions to India’s history and culture. Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi 2025 Date and Significance: Grand Tributes and Cultural Celebrations, All You Need To Know About the Day To Observe the Death Anniversary of the Maratha Warrior.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi Messages

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi Messages

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi Messages in Marathi

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi Messages in Marathi

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi Messages in Marathi

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)