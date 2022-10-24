Bandi Chhor Diwas is celebrated by Sikh people on Diwali every year to mark the day when Guru Hargobind Ji was released with 52 kings from Gwalior Jail after being imprisoned by Mughal Emperor Jahangir. Bandi Chhor Divas 2022 Date in India is October 24, Monday. This day is accompanied by fireworks in the sky and the gurudwara on this day is all decked up for the festival with continuous Kirtans getting performed. A beautiful fireworks display is visible, especially at the Golden Temple. On Diwali 2022, people can watch the live streaming of the fireworks at the Golden Temple on the YouTube channel of News18 Punjab Haryana Himachal news given below.

Read All About Bandi Chhor Divas:

