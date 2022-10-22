Sikh people across the world celebrate the Festival of Lights in a slightly distinct way by paying reverence to their sixth Guru, Hargobind Ji. The festival is widely marked on the day of Deepavali as Bandi Chhor Diwas, which literally means 'Prisoner Release Day.' Here "Bandi" translates to 'imprisoned' and "Chhor" translates to 'release'. According to the Gregorian Calendar, Bandi Chhor Diwas 2022 falls on Monday, 24 October. The Sikh observance is marked with pomp and much zeal in Punjab. On this day, Guru Hargobind Ji was released with 52 Kings from Gwalior Jail from the imprisonment of Mughal Emperor Jahangir. Let's read briefly about the Sikh celebration, its traditions and history. When Is Diwali 2022? Date, Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat, Significance, History – Know How Diwali Festival Is Celebrated in Different Parts of India.

Bandi Chhor Diwas Rituals

To observe the holy event, Sikh people organize Nagar Keertan or street procession and continuous reading of Guru Granth Sahib, known as Akhand Paath. One may also witness magnificent fireworks illuminating the night sky on the festival day. Moreover, during Bandi Chhor Day, Sri Harmandir Sahib and the whole complex get festooned with glowing lights and decorative items. The gurdwara on the event day holds continuous kirtan singing, which is attended by devotees with faith. Sikh folks spend time with their families and visit gurudwaras on the pious festival.

Bandi Chhor Divas History & Significance

Bandi Chhor Divas and Diwali coincide on the same date. But the ancient origin and commemoration of both auspicious festivals are different. People celebrate Bandi Chhor Divas to mark the day when Guru Hargobind Ji released 52 political prisoners who were otherwise innocent leaders of the communities from Gwalior Fort from the detention of Mughal Emperor Jahangir. Guru Hargobind Ji was the sixth Sikh Guru and son of Guru Arjan Dev who was arrested under the orders of the Mughal Emperor Jahangir. Guru Arjan Dev's refusal to convert to Islam led to his torture and execution. His father's death at Jahangir's hands provoked Guru Hargobind Ji to highlight the military dimension of the Sikh community. The Festival of Prisoner Liberation Day is marked to remember the liberation of Hargobind Ji from Gwalior Fort, who took 52 prisoners to freedom along with him.

