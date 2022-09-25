Bathukamma is known as the festival of life and it means “Mother Goddess comes alive.” It’s a nine-day festival celebrated with flowers in Telangana and parts of Andhra Pradesh. This festival is celebrated at the end of the monsoon season to be thankful for everything that nature has to offer. For the celebration of Bathukamma, women dress up in traditional sarees and arrange stacks of flowers in seven concentric layers in the shape of a temple. These stacks are later taken for immersion in the river on the last day of Bathukamma, which is known as Saddula Bathukamma. The flowers used during these festivities are in full bloom during this season, and they include Celosia, Senna, Marigold, Lotus, Cucurbita and Cucumis. On the auspicious occasion of this nine-day festival of Telangana, share Bathukamma 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free download with all your loved ones. Bathukamma 2022 Start Date in Telangana: Know Origin, Significance and Ways of Celebrating the Crop Harvest Festival With Flowers for Worshipping Goddess Gauri.

Bathukamma 2022 in Telangana Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online

