Chaitra Navratri is a major Hindu festival celebrated all over India. It starts on the first day of the Chaitra month, usually in March or April as per the Gregorian calendar. This year, Chaitra Navratri 2024 starts on April 9 and concludes on April 17, 2024. Throughout the nine-day festival, people worship Goddess Durga in her various forms. Apart from the lively festivities and vibrant decorations, mehndi, or mehendi, is a key part of Hindu celebrations. Women adorn their hands with beautiful mehendi designs ranging from full-hand mehendi designs to front-hand mehendi designs and back-hand mehendi designs in different patterns like floral mehendi, dotted mehendi, or geometric mehendi. With Chaitra Navratri 2024 approaching, you might be seeking some last-minute mehndi designs. Here are simple yet stunning Indian and Arabic mehndi designs to help you get ready for the nine-day Chaitra Navaratri 2024 festival. Chaitra Navratri 2024 Bhajans: Devotional Songs and Devi Bhakti Geet by Anuradha Paudwal, Arijit Singh and Others To Celebrate the Nine-Day Festival of Maa Durga (Watch Videos).

Beautiful Mehendi Design

Simple Mehendi Design

Elegant Mehendi Design

Arabic Mehendi Design

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)