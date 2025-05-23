Vat Savitri Vrat, also known as Sabitri Brata is an auspicious Hindu festival observed by married women to seek blessings for the long life of their husbands. The vrat holds deep cultural and spiritual importance across India, with different dates of observance depending on the regional lunar calendar. Vat Savitri Vrat 2025 is on May 26 and to mark the occasion, women gather to apply mehndi on each other’s hands as a sign of devotion and ritual. Hence, we bring you Vat Savitri 2025 mehendi designs, easy Arabic henna patterns, beautiful mehendi ideas and traditional motifs for both front and back hands to celebrate the festival.

Watch Video: Vat Savitri Mehndi Designs

Watch Video: Vat Savitri Henna Patterns

Watch Video: Vat Savitri Easy Mehndi Designs With Traditional Motifs

Watch Video: Vat Savitri Mehndi Designs

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)