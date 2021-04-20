Happy Durga Ashtami! Maa Mahagauri is worshipped on the eighth day of Navratri. On this day, along with regular puja, a havan performed in the house. Ashtami Tithi is very important although Navratri ends on Navami Tithi which is Ashtami's next day. The Ashtami tithi is very special for the devotees. On this day, nearing the end of Navratri, Kanya Pujan aka Kanjak Pujan is also celebrated. However, today if you want to start the Navaratri 2021 Day 8 aka Durga Ashtami with a Vaishno Devi Aarti, you can find it here live-streaming on YouTube.

Also, if you missed Chaitra Navratri Day 7 aarti, you can check it out below:

