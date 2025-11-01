Chhattisgarh will today, on November 1, celebrate its 25th Formation Day with grand festivities and cultural events across the state. The day honours the state’s cultural heritage, rich traditions, and rapid progress since achieving statehood. People across Chhattisgarh celebrate the occasion with pride by sharing wishes, greetings, and patriotic messages on social media. From vibrant cultural programmes to official events, the day highlights the unity and identity of the state’s people. Many also exchange quotes and WhatsApp messages in Hindi to express love for their homeland. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the silver jubilee celebration of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav 2025 in Nava Raipur, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth INR 14,260 crore. The event marks a significant milestone in the state’s journey since its formation on November 1, 2000, after being carved out of Madhya Pradesh. 25 Years of Chhattisgarh: PM Narendra Modi To Attend Statehood Celebrations Today; To Unveil Projects Worth INR 14,260 Crore.

Chhattisgarh Formation Day 2025 Wishes and Greetings

