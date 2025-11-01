Raipur, November 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the silver jubilee celebration of Chhattisgarh State Foundation Day (Rajyotsav 2025) on Saturday here in Nava Raipur on Saturday. At around 10 AM, as part of the 'Dil Ki Baat' programme, he will interact with 2500 children successfully treated of congenital heart diseases in the 'Gift of Life' ceremony at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Nava Raipur, Atal Nagar.

Thereafter, at around 10:45 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate "Shanti Shikhar" of Brahma Kumaris, a modern centre for spiritual learning, peace, and meditation, PMO said in a release. Prime Minister Office said after that, at around 11:45 AM, Prime Minister will unveil the statue of Bharat Ratna former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji at the new building of Chhatisgarh Vidhansabha in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar. He will thereafter visit and inaugurate the new building of Chhattisgarh Vidhansabha, which has been built on the Green Building concept, planned to be fully powered by solar energy and equipped with a rainwater harvesting system. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. PM Narendra Pays Tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on His 150th Birth Anniversary, Says 'He Was the Driving Force Behind India's Integration'.

In the afternoon around 1:30 PM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and visit the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial & Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum. The Museum will preserve and showcase the legacy of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of the State's tribal communities. Prime Minister will launch the Museum Portal and e-book "Aadi Shourya" - honouring freedom fighters and will unveil the horse-mounted statue of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh at the Memorial Site, an official statement issued by PMO read.

Thereafter, at around 2:30 PM, Prime Minister will participate in Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav, marking 25 years of formation of the State of Chhattisgarh. Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for developmental and transformative projects worth over Rs 14,260 crore, covering key sectors such as roads, industry, healthcare, and energy. To strengthen rural livelihoods, Prime Minister will inaugurate 12 new Start-Up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) blocks across nine districts of Chhattisgarh. Prime Minister will participate in the Griha Pravesh of 3.51 lakh completed houses and release Rs 1200 Crore as installment to 3 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), ensuring dignified housing and security for rural households across the State. Has PM Narendra Modi Asked Public To Invest INR 21,000 in App Promising Profits of up to INR 6 Lakh? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Article Published on ‘Inwayss’ Website.

Enhancing connectivity, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the four-lane Greenfield Highway from Pathalgaon-Kunkuri to the Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand Border, being developed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of around Rs 3,150 crore. This strategic corridor will connect key coal mines, industrial zones, and steel plants across Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Ranchi, and Jamshedpur, serving as a major economic artery that strengthens regional trade linkages and integrates Central India with the Eastern region.

In addition, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction and upgradation of NH-130D (Narayanpur-Kasturmeta-Kutul-Nilangur-Maharashtra Border), spanning multiple segments across Bastar and Narayanpur districts. PM will also inaugurate the upgradation of NH-130C (Madangmuda-Deobhog-Odisha Border) into a two-lane highway with paved shoulders. These will significantly enhance road connectivity in tribal and interior regions, improving access to healthcare, education, and markets, and boosting socio-economic development in remote areas.

In the power sector, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Inter-Regional ER-WR Interconnection Project, which will enhance the inter-regional power transfer capacity between the Eastern and Western grids by 1,600 MW, improving grid reliability and ensuring a stable power supply across the region. Along with this, Prime Minister will dedicate, inaugurate, and lay the foundation stone for multiple energy sector projects worth over Rs 3,750 crore, aimed at strengthening Chhattisgarh's power infrastructure, improving supply reliability, and enhancing transmission capacity.

Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), works worth about Rs 1,860 crore will be dedicated by Prime Minister, including construction of new power lines, feeder bifurcation, installation of transformers, conversion of conductors, and strengthening of low-tension networks to improve rural and agricultural power supply. Prime Minister will also inaugurate nine new power substations built at a cost of around Rs 480 crore across districts such as Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Bemetara, Gariyaband, and Bastar. These will benefit over 15 lakh people by ensuring stable voltage, reducing outages, and providing reliable electricity even in remote and tribal areas.

Additionally, the foundation stone will be laid for new substations and transmission projects worth over Rs 1,415 crore, including major facilities at Kanker and Balodabazar-Bhatapara, along with new RDSS works across several districts to further expand the reach and quality of electricity in the State.

In the petroleum and natural gas sector, the Prime Minister will inaugurate HPCL's state-of-the-art Petroleum Oil Depot at Raipur, built at a cost of over Rs 460 crore with a storage capacity of 54,000 Kilolitres (KL) for petrol, diesel, and ethanol. The facility will serve as a major fuel hub, ensuring an uninterrupted supply across Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states. With 10,000 KL ethanol storage, the depot also supports the Ethanol Blending Programme, reducing fossil fuel dependency and promoting cleaner energy growth.

Prime Minister will also dedicate the 489 km Nagpur-Jharsuguda Natural Gas Pipeline, built at a cost of around Rs 1,950 crore. The project is a major step toward increasing the share of natural gas in India's energy mix to 15% and achieving the vision of "One Nation, One Gas Grid." The pipeline will connect 11 districts of Chhattisgarh to the National Gas Grid, boosting industrial development and providing cleaner and affordable fuel to the region.

To promote industrial growth and employment, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for two Smart Industrial Areas -- one at Siladehi-Gatwa-Birra in Janjgir-Champa district and another at Bijletala in Rajnandgaon district. Additionally, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a Pharmaceutical Park at Sector-22, Nava Raipur Atal Nagar. This park will serve as a dedicated zone for drug and healthcare manufacturing,

Boosting the healthcare sector, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for five new Government Medical Colleges -- at Manendragarh, Kabirdham, Janjgir-Champa, and Geedam (Dantewada), Government Ayurveda College and Hospital at Bilaspur. These projects will strengthen medical education, expand healthcare access, and promote traditional medicine across Chhattisgarh. In the state of Chhattisgarh, November 1 of every year is celebrated as Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava (Chhattisgarh Foundation Day), as a celebration of the state's official recognition in 2000.

