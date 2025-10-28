The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that cyclonic storm ‘Montha’ is expected to intensify into a 'severe cyclonic storm' by today, October 28, as it moves further near the coast. The IMD has issued heavy rain alerts for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and other states along the eastern and southeastern coasts of India due to a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. On October 27, the IMD said that Cyclone Montha is likely to intensify into a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' (SCS) and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam during the evening and night of October 28. Cyclone Montha Impact: South Central Railway Cancels 72 Trains in View of Cyclonic Storm in Bay of Bengal.

Cyclonic Storm Over Bay of Bengal To Turn Severe Today

Cyclone Alert ! Cyclonic Storm #Montha over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by 28th October morning. Expected landfall: Between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam (around Kakinada) by evening/night of 28th Oct. Wind Speed: 90–100 km/h,… pic.twitter.com/SXOFglAEQO — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 27, 2025

Cyclone Montha Live Tracker Map on Windy

