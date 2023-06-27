In acknowledgment of the expansion of the city's South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Monday (local time) that New York City will add the festival of Diwali to the list of public school holidays. The new holiday will take the place of "Brooklyn-Queens Day" on the list of school holidays. However, since the festival occurs on a Sunday this year, on November 12, the 2023–2024 school year calendar will not be impacted by the change. Diwali Declared Public School Holiday in New York City, but There's a Catch for Hindu Festival of Lights This Year!

