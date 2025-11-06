At least five firefighters were injured after a reported car explosion triggered a massive blaze in the Bronx, New York City, on Wednesday evening, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News. The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said crews responded to reports of a car blast near 955 Westchester Avenue, close to Intervale Avenue and Kelly Street, around 7 pm. Officials confirmed that the injured firefighters were transported to Jacobi Hospital for evaluation, though their current condition remains unknown. A video circulating on social media shows a huge fireball rising into the night sky, capturing the intensity of the explosion as emergency responders rushed to control the flames. NYC Building Collapse: New York High-Rise Partially Collapses in Bronx (See Pic).

Bronx Car Explosion Injures 5

🚨#BREAKING: A Vehicle has caused a large explosion injuring multiple firefighters 📌#Bronx | #NewYork At this time Emergency crews are responding to an incident in the Bronx, New York, after a vehicle exploded that left multiple firefighters injured. Witnesses described… pic.twitter.com/EbGGyJTDAn — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 6, 2025

BREAKING: EXPLOSION in The Bronx, New York pic.twitter.com/nh9sN70873 — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) November 6, 2025

