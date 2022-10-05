The last day of Navratri and Durga Puja is marked as Durga Visarjan, when people immerse the idols of the Goddess in the water reservoir. Durga Visarjan 2022 falls on the day of Dussehra, i.e. Wednesday, 5 October. The appropriate period of observance is either during Aparahna time or Pratahkala, while Dashami Tithi prevails. Let us bid a ceremonial farewell to Maa Dura and share Durga Visarjan 2022 wishes, Subho Bijoya Dashami messages, HD Images and quotes. Dussehra 2022 Wishes & Ravan Dahan HD Images: Quotes on Victory of Good Over Evil, WhatsApp Status, Ram Ravan Yudh GIF Greetings, SMS, Wallpapers, Messages and Wishes for Vijayadashami.

Durga Visarjan 2022 Messages

Durga Visarjan 2022 Messages (File Image)

HD Image Reads: It's Time to Bid Adieu to The Goddess Shakti. Here's Wishing That She Blesses Us With Joy, Learnings and Happiness. Have a Blissful Durga Visarjan.

Happy Durga Visarjan 2022 HD Images

Durga Visarjan 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Maa Durga Is Our Mother and the Symbol of Power. On this Auspicious Day of Durga Visarjan, I Pray That Maa Shakti Always Stays With Us to Give Us the Resilience to Overcome Our Hardships.

Durga Visarjan 2022 Greetings

Durga Visarjan 2022 Wishes (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Jai Mata Di! Warm Greetings on The Sacred Occasion of Durga Visarjan.

Durga Visarjan 2022 Quotes

Durga Visarjan 2022 Messages (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Jai Mata Di! Warm Greetings on The Sacred Occasion of Durga Visarjan.

Subho Bijoya Dashami 2022 Wishes

Bijoya Dashmi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Subho Bijoya 2022

