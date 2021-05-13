On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2021, the Indian Army on Thursday exchanged sweets with Pakistan Army at LOC at Poonch-Rawlakot and Mendhar-Hotspring check posts, the White Knight Corps, Indian Army informed. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Indian Army exchanged sweets with Pakistan Army at LOC at Poonch-Rawlakot and Mendhar-Hotspring check posts: White Knight Corps, Indian Army pic.twitter.com/yhL6zz31Fi — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

