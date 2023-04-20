Qatar will celebrate Eir Ul-Fitr on April 21, as the crescent for the month of Shawwal was sighted this evening. As the Shawwal month begins tomorrow, Friday becomes the first day of Eid Al Fitr 2023. Eid Ul Fitr 2023 Date in Saudi Arabia: Eid on April 21 as Shawwal Crescent Sighted in KSA.

Eid on April 21:

🌙Friday is the first day of Eid Al Fitr in Qatar. Eid Mubarak! #Qatar #Eid2023 pic.twitter.com/dUVbEkZX3d — The Peninsula Qatar (@PeninsulaQatar) April 20, 2023

