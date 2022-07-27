Gatari Amavasya holds special significance in Maharashtra when people devour non-vegetarian food and partake in drinking before the beginning of the auspicious Sawan Maas. It is celebrated the night before Shravan month which will begin on July 29 in Maharashtra. Therefore, Gatari Amavasya 2022 will fall on July 28, Thursday. As you look forward to eating your heart out on this special day, don't forget to share the joy with others by forwarding these Happy Gatari Amavasya 2022 images and greetings. Send WhatsApp wishes, Facebook messages, quotes, HD wallpapers & SMS during this Maharashtrian festival.

