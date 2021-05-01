Gujarat Day, also known as Gujarat Sthapana Din or Gujarat Sthapana Divas is celebrated to honour the date when Gujarat was formed by carving out from Bombay State in 1960. Gujarat Day 2021 marks the 61st anniversary of the state formation day. Netizens share 'Happy Gujarat Day 2021' Wishes, 'Jay Jay Garvi Gujarat' images today. Gujarat Sthapana Din greetings, Telegram photos, quotes, and messages have taken over Twitter to celebrate May 1.

Happy Gujarat Day❤ Jay Jay Garvi Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/zbMKuFg0L2 — Dhruv Mehta (ध्रुव मेहता) (@IamDhruv45) April 30, 2021

Wishing my fellow Gujaratis a very happy Gujarat Day. Thank you for your contribution to the state. The Gujarat Model - that of kindness, culture, and pride has existed since time immemorial - way before it was advertised for political gains. Jay Jay Garvi Gujarat! #GujaratDay — Noopur Patel (@noopurpatel_) May 1, 2021

Happy Gujarat Day to all of us! We gujjus are sweet lovers (Even our dal is also sweet) and born business person, we never believed in luck we always create our future. Jay Jay Garvi Gujarat ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#miss_bookish#gujaratday pic.twitter.com/fhUjOEpF2P — Khushi Joshi (भारतीय) (@BookishKhushi) May 1, 2021

