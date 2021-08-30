Krishna Janmashtami is considered to be an annual festival of the Hindus. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. People across the nation are celebrating Krishna Janmashtami on August 30. Thus, netizens have shared several traditional Gokulashtami wishes, Bal Gopal HD images, greetings, messages and Shri Krishna quotes to celebrate the auspicious Hindu festival. Take a look:

Special Day

Happy #KrishnaJanmashtami to Everyone ! Chant Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevay more and more on this Special Day to Benifit His Grace ! श्री कृष्ण RadheShyam pic.twitter.com/Hoik4jWejP — Sujan H P (@Sujan_hp) August 30, 2021

Bal Gopal HD Image

“Happy Janmashtami, May Lord Krishna showers all his blessings on you. May you get lots of happiness in life” JANMASHTAMI is a special time when family And friends get together, for fun.#KrishnaJanmashtami #श्री_कृष्ण #श्रीकृष्ण_जन्माष्टमी pic.twitter.com/eAE1Uoa7av — 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐬𝐡𝐮𝐤𝐥𝐚 (@foreversid_1212) August 30, 2021

Happy Janmashtami

Sant Shri Asharamji Bapu always been guides about #KrishnaJanmashtami and how to celebrate hindu festivals in spiritual way... Happy Krishna Janmashtami to all... pic.twitter.com/4HevclUybP — Raghavendra (@Raghav72179037) August 30, 2021

Krishna Janmashtami Wish

Our Temple shines brightly illuminating our path towards Ultimate Faith#KrishnaJanmashtami Jai Shri Krishna जय श्री कृष्ण pic.twitter.com/oq0ZI1n9D9 — DDM (@vbm_2) August 30, 2021

