The Catholic community are observing the Nativity of Mary 2021 on September 8, Wednesday. The event is also popularly known as The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary or simply, Nativity Feast. The special occasion marks the birth of the Virgin Mary. Celebrations especially for the Catholics of coastal Karnataka are quite unique. They serve the Nativity Feast as a thanksgiving festival that involves the blessing of Novem (new crops). In Goa, the festival is called Monthi. People ring in the festival by sending Happy Nativity Feast wishes, The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary 2021 Images, Nativity of Mary 2021 Facebook greetings, WhatsApp messages, quotes and wallpapers to observe the day. Collection also includes Blessed Virgin Mary images, Blessed Virgin Mary birthday, Blessed Virgin Mary feast day, Blessed Virgin Mary quotes, Blessed Virgin Mary images HD, Nativity of Mary quotes, Nativity of Mary images, Nativity of Mary wallpapers, Nativity Feast wishes, Nativity Feast wishes images, Nativity Feast images, and more.

