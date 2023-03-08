The festival of Holi is being celebrated with much fervour and gaiety across the country today. On the occasion of Holi, politicians across party lines took to social media to extend the greetings of the festival of colours to countrymen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while extending the greeting of Holi said, "Wishing you all a happy and colourful Holi!" Besides PM Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP President JP Nadda also greeted countrymen on the occasion of Holi. Here's how politicians extended Holi greetings. Holi 2023 Celebrations: Devotees Arrive in Large Numbers at Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan (Watch Video).

Wishing You All a Happy and Colourful Holi!

होली की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। आप सभी के जीवन में हमेशा आनंद और उमंग का रंग बरसे। Wishing you all a happy and colourful Holi! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2023

Wishing a Very Happy Holi to Everyone!

होली का त्योहार सबके जीवन में नए रंग भरे, देश पर एकता का रंग चढ़े। Wishing a very Happy Holi to everyone! pic.twitter.com/3v0mfpGVAR — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 8, 2023

Hearty Greetings and Best Wishes to Everyone on the Joyous Occasion of Holi

होली, एकजुटता की भावना का उत्सव मनाती है और हमें रंगो की विविधता का आनंद लेने के लिए प्रेरित करती है। यह लोगों को एक साथ लाने का त्यौहार है और उनके बंधन को मजबूत करता है। होली के आनंदमय अवसर पर सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ व बधाई । #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/9aTipuUk1z — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 8, 2023

May Your Life Be Filled With Prosperity and Good Health!

उल्लास, प्रसन्नता व सद्भावना के पावन पर्व होली की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मैं कामना करता हूँ कि यह उत्सव आप सभी के जीवन में आपसी स्नेह व भाईचारे के रंग को और प्रगाढ़ करे। आपका जीवन समृद्धि व उत्तम स्वास्थ्य से परिपूर्ण हो!#HappyHoli — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 8, 2023

Sachin Pilot Celebrates Holi

Hearty Congratulations and Best Wishes

महापर्व होली की समस्त प्रदेश वासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं मंगलमय शुभकामनाएं! प्रेम, सद्भाव, उत्साह एवं उमंग का यह पर्व सभी के जीवन को सुख, शांति और समृद्धि के रंगों से परिपूर्ण करे, भगवान श्रीहरि से यही प्रार्थना है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 8, 2023

May This Holy Festival of Holi Bring New Colors of Happiness

रंगों के त्योहार होली की बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। होली सामाजिक समरसता का प्रतीक है। होली का यह पवित्र त्योहार राज्यवासियों के जीवन में खुशियों के नए रंग लेकर आए। यह पवित्र त्योहार बुराई पर अच्छाई की जीत का भी प्रतीक है। होली का त्योहार प्रेम, भाईचारे एवं सद्भाव के साथ मनाएं। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) March 8, 2023

