International HR Day is celebrated every year on May 20th and is led by the European Association for People Management (EAPM). The annual observance recognises the contribution of hard-working HR professionals and people specialists out there. It is a time to understand all the HRs, and their journey and acknowledge their skills and talent. To mark the occasion, Twitterati shared greetings, posters, messages of gratitude, and quotes.

Happy International HR Day 2022

#InternationalHRDay Human Resources are the most valuable asset in the business system and a source of productivity. Today is International Human Resources Day, every year and you are human resource leaders 😍 pic.twitter.com/tJzlYFyTWQ — Saray (@SaraAlrwaily) May 20, 2022

International HR Day 2022 Images

✨ Happy International HR Day everyone! ✨ The theme this year is HR shaping the new future - leading change to improve life in the workplace. Lets all take a moment to recognise all the hardworking HR people in our lives.#internationalhrday #shapingthefuture pic.twitter.com/5jhQ4rwIxl — Paytools (@paytoolsau) May 19, 2022

International HR Day 2022 Messages

#InternationalHRday to all HR’s for their immense work and effort pic.twitter.com/dy6xSdMyUE — Shreepadma Bhardwaj (@ShreepadmaBhar1) May 20, 2022

International HR Day 2022 Quotes

Wishing the HR Colleagues & Fraternity a very Happy International Human Resources Day #IHRD@HrJobsForHr pic.twitter.com/sfJxqucCnz — Tilottama Pal🌍 (@PalTilottama) May 19, 2022

HR Day 2022 Tweets

HR is not about HR- it’s creating value for others! Happy International HR day!#HumanResources #HRday pic.twitter.com/hVcdPWlEh3 — Leyla Abbasova (@LeylaAbbasova01) May 19, 2022

