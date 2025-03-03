Today, March 3, is the 186th birth anniversary of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, India's pioneer industrialist and the founder of the Tata Group. On this occasion, netizens took to social media to pay tributes to Jamshedji Tata, Father of Indian Industry who founded the Tata Group. One user said that Jamshedji Tata changed the technical scenario of India. "He was a true engineer who built the nation with vision," the X user said, while a second user wrote, "We remember the legendary philanthropist and 'Father of Indian Industry'." Did you know Jamsetji Tata was once called by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as "One-Man Planning Commission"?

Prasar Bharati Archives Remembers Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prasar Bharati Archives (@pbarchives)

He Was a True Engineer Who Built the Nation With Vision

X User Pays Tribute

His Legacy Continues To Inspire!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)