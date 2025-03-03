Today, March 3, is the 186th birth anniversary of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, India's pioneer industrialist and the founder of the Tata Group. On this occasion, netizens took to social media to pay tributes to Jamshedji Tata, Father of Indian Industry who founded the Tata Group. One user said that Jamshedji Tata changed the technical scenario of India. "He was a true engineer who built the nation with vision," the X user said, while a second user wrote, "We remember the legendary philanthropist and 'Father of Indian Industry'." Did you know Jamsetji Tata was once called by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as "One-Man Planning Commission"?

Prasar Bharati Archives Remembers Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prasar Bharati Archives (@pbarchives)

He Was a True Engineer Who Built the Nation With Vision

3rd March:Remembering the Man of Steel with a Philanthropic heart #JamshedjiTata on his birth anniversary today. The Architect of Industry, Jamshedji, the founder of @TataCompanies changed the technical scenario of India. He was a true engineer who built the nation with vision. pic.twitter.com/MwcUrJyJQv — Roshani Shukla (@roshani2930) March 3, 2025

X User Pays Tribute

We remember the legendary philanthropist and "Father of Indian Industry", Shri Jamshedji Tata on his birth anniversary. In addition to founding the Tata Group he made significant contributions to education and healthcare, thus contributing immensely to social welfare. pic.twitter.com/a9oV01PLIl — Prabhakar Kore (@prabhakarbkore) March 3, 2025

His Legacy Continues To Inspire!

Tributes to the visionary Jamshedji Tata on his Jayanti. His legacy continues to inspire!#JamshedjiTata #TributeToLegend #TataGroup pic.twitter.com/jp19xY0RpP — CA RRahul Zawar (@ZawarRrahul) March 3, 2025

