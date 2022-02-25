National Kuwait Day is celebrated annually on 25 February to mark the day when Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah ascended to the throne in 1950. The first celebrations were held in 1963. Kuwaitis decorate their houses with the national flag, colourful lights, light candles at the dinner table. People also hang out with their friends and enjoy the amazing fireworks at different places. To celebrate the national day of Kuwait, netizens took to Twitter to share warm wishes, HD images of Alam Baladii, Derti, Kuwait's national flag, and hearty messages.

Happy Kuwait National Day 2022

Happy National Day Kuwait “FEB 25” #KuwaitNationalDay♥️♥️♥️🇰🇼🇰🇼🇰🇼pic.twitter.com/SMdyaGhooX — Fahad Marshad Al Enezi (@FME____) February 24, 2022

Kuwait National Day 2022 Wishes

Kuwait National Day Messages

National Day Of Kuwait

Happy National Day of State of Kuwait🇰🇼🇰🇼🇰🇼pic.twitter.com/EZBtqu8Ob0 — JhayLegitMassuer (@jhay_hot) February 24, 2022

Happy Kuwait National Day 2022 Tweets

One land , one heart , one nation , ever more my Kuwait ❤️ Happy national day kuwait🇰🇼 pic.twitter.com/2XomOSyxg5 — Naz (@nxlilil) February 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)