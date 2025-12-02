An IndiGo flight flying from Kuwait to Hyderabad made an emergency landing at Mumbai Airport on Tuesday, December 02, following a bomb threat, news agency ANI reported. Authorities said the threat was received via an email sent to Hyderabad Airport, India Today said in a report. According to the reports, the aircraft has been safely landed and moved to an isolation area for thorough security checks. More details are awaited. IndiGo Flight 6E 68 From Jeddah to Hyderabad Diverted to Mumbai After ‘Human Bomb’ Threat Email Sparks Security Scare.

Bomb Threat Forces IndiGo Flight From Kuwait to Hyderabad to Make Emergency Landing at Mumbai Airport

Emergency landing at Mumbai Airport after a bomb threat in a Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo flight. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)