Watch Video: Mahashivratri 2021 Simple Mehndi Design Ideas

Watch Video: Easy Mehendi Designs for Mahashivratri

Watch Video: DIY Henna Patterns

Full Hand Mehendi Designs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anisa_mehndi (@anisamehndi)

Back Hand Henna Patterns

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌺Toronto Bridal Henna Artist🌺 (@hennabymayaa)

Stylish Arabic Mehndi Designs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐞𝐡𝐧𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐮𝐚 (@duaekhair16)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)