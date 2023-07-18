Mandela Day, or Nelson Mandela International Day, is celebrated annually on July 18 to honour the legacy and contributions of Nelson Mandela on his birth anniversary. UNGA declared the observance of July 18 as Nelson Mandela International Day in 2009. As we celebrate the 105th birthday of Nelson Mandela on Mandela Day 2023, general people and leaders from around the world shared their heartfelt wishes and greetings. Nelson Mandela International Day 2023 Date: History and Significance of the Day Dedicated to the Great Leader.

On Nelson Mandela International Day, we remember the man who made a global impact through his determination and commitment to justice and human rights. Madiba's beliefs on equality and dignity for all transformed the 20th century and continue to inspire us all. pic.twitter.com/Jytef2gb53 — Congress (@INCIndia) July 18, 2023

Nelson Mandela was a colossus of courage and conviction, whom I had the privilege of meeting several times. As we commemorate #MandelaDay, let’s honour his legacy by taking action to make our world more peaceful & compassionate. pic.twitter.com/xMiLXmtOhz — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 18, 2023

Today, we commemorate President Nelson Mandela’s birthday. Such is his towering legacy that it is a day celebrated around the world, with its international observance having been declared by the United Nations in 2009. This is in testament to his role as a revered statesman,… pic.twitter.com/HNqm8Sc4Cf — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 18, 2023

Happy Heavenly Birthday to one of the most influential people of ALL time Nelson Mandela was an incredible man and much loved and very much missed Happy Birthday Nelson Mandela 🎉🎉🥳🥳🎂🎂🎂🎈🎈#NelsonMandela pic.twitter.com/pLptWeJCb1 — Lee Hood (@Mofoman360) July 18, 2023

"Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." - #NelsonMandela pic.twitter.com/zmDU0YTnAi — Tribal Army (@TribalArmy) July 18, 2023

