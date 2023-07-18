Nelson Mandela International Day, also known as Mandela Day, is an annual event celebrated on July 18 to honour the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela. July 18 was selected as the date as it marks the birthday of the great leader. The United Nations officially declared the day in November 2009. The first UN Mandela Day was held on July 18, 2010, but several other groups began celebrating Mandela Day a year before on July 18, 2009.

Mandela, whose full name was Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, was born on July 18, 1918, in the village of Mvezo in Umtata, then part of South Africa's Cape Province. He was a prominent figure in the history of South Africa, an anti-apartheid activist and politician who served as the first president of South Africa from 1994 to 1999 and the country's first black head of state, and the first elected in a fully representative democratic election. His government focused on dismantling the legacy of apartheid by fostering racial reconciliation. Mandela's Legacy to Bring Peace to Warring Countries: South African President Ramaphosa.

Nelson Mandela International Day History

The first global celebration of Mandela Day took place on July 18, 2009, on Mandela's 91st birthday. A series of educational, art exhibits, fund-raising, and volunteer events leading up to a concert at Radio City Music Hall were organized by the 46,664 concerts and the Nelson Mandela Foundation. In November 2009, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) formally declared July 18 to be ‘Nelson Mandela International Day’, and since then, the day has been celebrated every year. Inspiring Quotes From Nelson Mandela, The Anti-Apartheid Revolutionary and South Africa's First Black President.

Nelson Mandela International Day Significance

Every year on July 18, several countries around the world commemorate Mandela Day, which serves as an opportunity to take action and inspire change. Nelson Mandela International Day holds great significance as the day calls for collective action from individuals, communities, and organizations to take time to reflect on Mandela's values and principles and to make a positive impact in their own communities.

Mandela Day is a global call to action that celebrates the idea that each individual has the power to transform the world and the ability to make an impact.

