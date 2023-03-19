Happy Mother's Day from our family to yours! That's the message for HRH Princess of Wales Kate Middleton (officially known as Princess Catherine) as the United Kingdom celebrates Mother's Day 2023 on March 19, Sunday. The official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a couple of photographs taken from their last Christmas postcard. Kate is seen sharing a memorable moment with her three children, Prince George (9), Princess Charlotte (7) and Prince Louis (4). In the second pic, Kate is holding her youngest son in her arms while looking at him tenderly. Anand Ahuja Pens Appreciation Note for Sonam Kapoor As 'Full Time Mom', Says 'Happy Mother's Day' (View Post).

View Pics of Princess of Wales With Her Children:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

