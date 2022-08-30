Mumbai Cha Raja 2022 first look photos are OUT now! Founded in 1928, Ganesh Galli's puja murti is well known for its themes which are mostly the models of famous Indian locations. The face of Bappa was unveiled on Saturday, and the Mumbaicha Raja Pandal was made like a replica of the Kashi Vishwanath temple of Varanasi. The pictures and videos of Ganesh Galli's Lord Vinayaka puja murti were posted on the official Instagram account of the crowd-puller pandal that will be marking its 95th Ganeshotsav this time. Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 First Look Unveiled in Mumbai Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav Celebrations (Watch Video).

